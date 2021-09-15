Fire Chief Brad Ventura. PC: Maui Fire Department

The County of Maui Department of Fire & Public Safety announced today the selection of Fire Chief Brad Ventura. Selection was conducted by the Maui Fire and Public Safety Commission and will take effect on Oct. 1, 2021.

Chief Ventura is a 19 year veteran of the Maui Fire Department and has served in several capacities throughout his career. He started as a Firefighter I on Engine 10 in Kahului, then as a Firefighter II on Rescue 10. Upon his promotion to Firefighter III in 2011, Chief Ventura served in the Health and Safety Bureau, Ladder 3, and Hazmat 10. In 2015, he was promoted to the rank of Captain and served on Engine 11 in Nāpili. In 2018, he was selected to serve as Deputy Fire Chief.

Department officials say Chief Ventura was instrumental while serving as an instructor of many firefighting disciplines throughout his career. These disciplines include: Vehicle Extrication, ICS, All-Hazards Incident Management, Hazardous Materials, and Rescue Systems.

Chief Ventura is a 1993 graduate of HP Baldwin High School, and 1997 graduate of Hawaiʻi Pacific University where he earned his bachelors degree in Public Administration. He is married to wife Emily and they have two daughters; Chloe and Bailey.

Bradford Ventura was sworn in as Maui Fire Department Deputy Chief in Aug. 2018. PC: File County of Maui / Ryan Piros 8.28.18

Mayor Michael Victorino released a statement today on the appointment of the new Maui County Fire Chief.

In offering his congratulations, Mayor Victorino said, “I have watched him grow professionally and personally, and I’m extremely proud to see what he has achieved. I’m confident he will continue to provide strong leadership for the men and women of the Maui Fire Department who make such great personal sacrifices to protect lives and property in our community.”

“I appreciate all the hard work that went into this selection process by the Maui County Fire and Public Safety Commission, and I also thank retired Battalion Chief Amos Lonokailua-Hewett for stepping up to offer his services as chief. Both candidates were very strong and qualified for the position.”