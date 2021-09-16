American Savings Bank’s flagship Maui location includes a new branch and training facilities for island teammates. PC: American Savings Bank.

American Savings Bank is the only Hawaiʻi company recognized on PEOPLE’s “100 Companies That Care 2021” list, which partners with Fortune Magazine’s “Great Place to Work” program to identify the top US companies supporting their employees and their surrounding communities.

“We are excited about this recognition and humbled to be featured alongside some of the top companies in the US,” said Beth Whitehead, executive vice president and chief administrative officer. “We really try hard to find meaningful ways to take care of our team members and community because we want them to know how much we value and appreciate them.”

This prestigious national ranking was awarded based on survey results and feedback from ASB teammates about their experience working at ASB.

To support its teammates during the pandemic, ASB gave pay bonuses to frontline teammates for going above and beyond to take care of customers. ASB also offered interest-free Malama Loans to any team member negatively impacted by the pandemic. The company also provided thousands of free meals – including turkeys for Thanksgiving – to teammates and community members, while also supporting more than 100 small businesses through the economic slowdown.

In 2020, ASB contributed a total of $1,304,073 to 105 nonprofit organizations and donated 23,420 Seeds of Service volunteer hours with 144 nonprofit organizations.

Companies that participate in Fortune Magazine’s “Great Place to Work” program are eligible for PEOPLE’s “Companies That Care” list.

This year, 90 percent of teammates deemed ASB a great place to work – 31 percent higher than the average US-based company. Teammates voiced the following highlights that make ASB a great place to work:

95% say they feel good about the ways ASB contributes to the community

94% say that when you join ASB, you are made to feel welcome

91% say they are proud to tell others they work at ASB

To view ASB’s company profiles, click on the following links:

ASB has received various recognitions from “Great Place to Work,” including: