Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi’s Medicare and Medicaid plans received the highest scores in Hawaiʻi, according to the 2021 ratings of the National Committee on Quality Assurance. Photo Courtesy: Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi

The National Committee for Quality Assurance’s 2021 report card gave Kaiser Permanente’s Medicare, Medicaid and commercial (private) plans each 4.5 star ratings out of 5, with its Medicare and Medicaid plans receiving the highest scores in Hawaiʻi, according to a Kaiser Permanente press release.

NCQA, a leading independent health care quality assurance organization, rated companies on a 5-star system based on patient experience, treatment outcomes and prevention efforts. They are designed to provide valuable information to help consumers choose their health plan during year-end open enrollment.

2021 is the 17th year in a row that Kaiser Permanente’s Medicare and Medicaid plans were recognized as the highest performing plan in Hawaiʻi. With more than 1,000 health plans rated nationally, Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi falls into the top 11% of plans receiving a 4.5- or 5-star rating.

Hawaiʻi Medical Services Association received a 4.5 star for its commercial PPO plan.

“Providing excellent treatment, preventive care and patient experiences are top priorities at Kaiser Permanente, where everything we do is centered around our members,” said Greg Christian, Hawaiʻi Market President, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals. “NCQA’s annual ratings provide consumers with the tools to choose quality health plans in their region, and we’re proud to receive consistently high ratings that place us among the top health plans in the nation.”

NCQA’s Health Plan Ratings 2021 are based on combined scores of Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (known as HEDIS), the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (known as CAHPS), and NCQA Accreditation standard scores. The NCQA ratings methodology classifies plans into scores from 1 to 5 stars in 0.5 increments based on consumer experience, preventive measures and treatment outcomes, in a system similar to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ 5-Star Quality Rating System.

Complete results are available at www.ncqa.org.