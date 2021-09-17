SMART Health Card Verifier App.

There were 101,199 successful uploads to the Hawai‘i SMART Health Card application, since it launched last week Friday.

The app launched ahead of the “Safe Access O‘ahu” program and Maui’s “Safer Outside” program that requires proof of vaccination in order to dine inside restaurants. Both programs are accepting the Hawai‘i SMART Health Card as proof of vaccination. Obtaining the digital card is voluntary and those who do not have one can still use a hard copy or photo or their vaccine document.

The upload rate represents about 75% of all attempts to create a Hawai‘i SMART Health Card. The Office of Enterprise Technology Services will continue to analyze the data to see how the success rate can be improved over time, but department officials say the current success rate is expected.

“I am pleased with the amount of participation the Hawai‘i SMART Health Card has received since the program launched last week,” said CIO Douglas Murdock, chief information officer, Office of Enterprise Technology Services, State of Hawai‘i.

Department officials say success in generating a SMART Health Card depends on the accuracy of the data entered by the individual and the provider into the database. Human data entry of variations of names entered into the data could be one example of why a vaccine document isn’t able to be auto-verified by Hawai‘i SMART Health Card.

If the individual received their vaccine from a provider that reports to the database and can’t generate a QR code, they should try again. Here are some helpful tips:

Make sure the name used in your Safe Travels profile is the same as what’s entered in the database. The name in the database comes from the electronic file submitted by the provider administering the shot. So, it is the name you gave to the nurse or doctor at the time of the shot. For people who made online appointments, please check the name you entered to make your appointment. Check variations of your name. For example: Doug versus Douglas, Jones-Smith versus Jones Smith. Check your vaccine lot number(s). Make sure it is accurate. For example: 0 is truly 0 and not O, and 1 is truly 1 and not l Check your date of birth and date(s) of inoculation. Makes sure you entered them accurately. If you have three shots listed on your vaccination card, list the last shot (often listed in the “Other” column) as your final dose.

If people are experiencing issues with completing their Hawai‘i SMART Health Card application process while using their mobile device, it is recommended that they try using their laptop or computer.

The Hawai‘i SMART Health Card QR code can be added to the Samsung Pay and CommonHealth app now and more apps will be available in the future. We recommend against taking a screenshot of the QR code and saving it in photos because it might fail in the verifier application. The best option is to show the QR code from the Hawai‘i SMART Health Card.

Individuals who received vaccinations from entities not submitting data into the state database would not be able to obtain a Hawai‘i SMART Health Card since the program verifies the information entered into the application against the database. Those entities include: Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, selected Federal Agencies (those who have received federal vaccine), and some pharmacies under the long-term care facility program (nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, etc.).

Developers are continuously working to improve the application and its features. Please continue to check https://hawaiicovid19.com/smart-health-card/ for any updates on the SMART Health Card and the application.