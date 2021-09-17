YouTube Star and HBO Baketopia Host Rosanna Pansino is hosting a cupcake decorating tutorial for children on Halloween 2021. Photo Courtesy: Rosanna Pansino

Rosanna Pansino, host of HBO’s “Baketopia” and a “Nerdy Nummies” YouTube star, will lead an online cupcake decorating tutorial event for children on Halloween, Oct. 31, from 1 to 2 pm.

The cost is $50 per person and includes a Decorate with Rosanna Cupcake Kit with Rosanna’s signature unicorn (or narwhal) cupcake decorating kit, “Nerdy Nummies” cookbook and silicon spatula set. Attendees join Rosanna from her home kitchen as she shares her expert tips and tricks for the perfect cupcake. Ticket price includes shipping and handling. Learn more and register HERE.

The event is sponsored by the Hawaiʻi Medical Assurance Association and part of the Hawaiʻi Food & Wine Festival.

The festival also includes the semi-finalist cook-off of the Hawai‘i Gas Presents Localicious® Recipe Contest on October 30 and the launch of the online Made in Hawai‘i Marketplace by Kids for Kids.

“HMAA Presents Keiki in the Kitchen is always a festival highlight and returns this year with virtual experiences that inspire the next generation of chefs and industry professionals who will continue Hawai‘i’s tradition of culinary excellence,” said Denise Yamaguchi, chief executive officer of the Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival.



Keiki chefs in grades 4-12 still have time to enter the Hawai‘i Gas Presents Localicious® Recipe Contest and submit original, healthy recipes featuring locally grown, raised or caught products. On Oct. 30, six selected semi-finalists compete in a live cook-off and present their dishes to a panel of industry leaders and celebrity chef judges including Hawaiʻi Food & Wine Festival co-chair chef Alan Wong; Miss Hawai‘i Volunteer Teen and 2015 Localicious Recipe Contest winner Sophia Stark; and president and chief executive officer of Hawai‘i Gas Alicia Moy.



The weekend also marks the launch of the 2021 Made in Hawai‘i Marketplace by Kids for Kids, available online throughout the month of November. Shop merchandise handcrafted by local high school students in the Hawai‘i Agricultural Foundation’s Young Entrepreneurs Program. These unique items are made using locally sourced products and proceeds benefit local high school culinary and agricultural programs.

