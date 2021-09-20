Maui traffic. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations.

Below is a list of road closures slated for this week:

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku to Waikapū : Shoulder closure and lane shift on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile markers 0.5 and 2, Keanu Street and Pilikana Street, on Monday, Sept. 20 through Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

: Shoulder closure and lane shift on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile markers 0.5 and 2, Keanu Street and Pilikana Street, on Monday, Sept. 20 through Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming. Māʻalaea: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the Wailuku-bound direction between mile markers 5 and 7, Māʻalaea Bay Place to Kūihelani Highway, on Monday, Sept. 20 through Friday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for restriping.

Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the Wailuku-bound direction between mile markers 5 and 7, Māʻalaea Bay Place to Kūihelani Highway, on Monday, Sept. 20 through Friday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for restriping. Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, Sept. 21 through Thursday, Sept. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping.

— Hāna Highway (Routes 36/360) —

Haʻikū : Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between mile markers 13 and 16.2, Valley Isle Memorial Park and Kaupakalua Road, on Monday, Sept. 20 through Friday, Sept. 24, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between mile markers 13 and 16.2, Valley Isle Memorial Park and Kaupakalua Road, on Monday, Sept. 20 through Friday, Sept. 24, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance. Haʻikū to Hāna : Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) possible in either direction between mile markers 0.0 and 34.9, Kaupakalua Road and Hāna Beach Park, on Monday, Sept. 20 through Friday, Sept. 24, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) possible in either direction between mile markers 0.0 and 34.9, Kaupakalua Road and Hāna Beach Park, on Monday, Sept. 20 through Friday, Sept. 24, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance. Haʻikū (24-hour work): Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction between mile markers 2.1 and 3.2, Lupi Road and E Waipio Road, 24-hours a day, until further notice, for emergency drainage improvements.

Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction between mile markers 2.1 and 3.2, Lupi Road and E Waipio Road, 24-hours a day, until further notice, for emergency drainage improvements. Keʻanae (24-hour work): Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 11.9 and 13, near Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Honomanū Stream, 24-hours a day, until further notice, for rockfall mitigation work.

Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 11.9 and 13, near Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Honomanū Stream, 24-hours a day, until further notice, for rockfall mitigation work. Wailua: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction between mile markers 18 and 18.3, near Waiokamilo Stream and Wailua Road, on Monday, Sept. 20 through Friday, Sept. 24, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for irrigation system improvements.

— Haleakalā/Kula Highway (Route 37) —

Pukalani to Kula: Single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in the Wailuku-bound direction between mile markers 6.7 and 10, Makani Road and Ōmaʻopio Road, on Monday, Sept. 20 through Friday, Sept. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility adjustments.

— Haleakalā Crater Road (Route 378) —

Haleakalā Crater: Single lane closure on Haleakalā Crater Road (Route 378) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.4 and 2.8, vicinity of Skyline Hawaiʻi – Haleakalā , on Wednesday, Sept. 22 through Friday, Sept. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree pruning.

NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.