File photo: Maui Health

AARP Hawai`i is hosting a free telephone forum for kupuna on the latest information on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble will answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots.

Kupuna and others interested in the “Should I get a COVID-19 Booster Shot?” Telephone Town Hall can register to get a phone call to participate by going to vekeo.com/aarphawaii.

Those who register or who are already on AARP Hawai`i’s phone list will get a call at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 asking them to participate. Participants can also call (833) 305-0175 toll-free on Sept. 22 to join the Telephone Town Hall. The forum will be simulcast on the AARP Hawai`i Facebook page and questions can be asked in the Facebook comments.

“We know that kupuna have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots. The Telephone Town Hall is one way to give kupuna access to reliable information about vaccines, booster shots and how to get the shots,” said Keali`i Lopez, AARP Hawai`i State Director. “The Telephone Town Hall format allows kupuna who do not have internet access to participate by phone and participants will have an opportunity to ask questions directly of Dr. Kemble.”

Kupuna and others can also go to aarp.org/vaccineinfo to get updated information about vaccines and booster shots and aarp.org/hi for updated information about vaccinations in Hawai`i.

The Department of Health also has a phone line that’s open during business hours Monday through Friday at 808-586-8332. People with vaccine questions can also call the Aloha United Way’s 211 Call Center at 2-1-1. The AUW211 call center is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.