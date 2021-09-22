An Arizona woman was arrested on Maui on Wednesday for alleged violation of rules and orders related to the state’s travel quarantine.

Police say Peggy Gomez, 40, did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility, and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the mandatory 10-day travel quarantine upon arrival from Phoenix, Arizona.

According to police, Gomez was ordered to quarantine, and arrangements were made at a Kahului hotel for her to complete the mandatory quarantine. Police say Gomez reportedly left her hotel room multiple times, and was found within the lobby area of the hotel upon police arrival.

Gomez was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident. She volunteered to leave Maui and fly to Texas.