Monoclonal Antibody Treatment at Maui Lani. PC: Maui Health.

Maui Health and Kaiser Permanente are partnering to increase access to monoclonal antibody treatment, with the opening today of a new treatment center.

Monoclonal antibody treatment is approved by the FDA for emergency use authorization to reduce the severity of COVID-19 symptoms in positive individuals at risk for developing severe disease.

The new treatment center is located at Kaiser Permanente’s Maui Lani Medical Office and operates seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nurses with the Federal Emergency Management Agency are helping to staff the facility through Maui Health.

Monoclonal antibody treatment is a form of immunotherapy to fight viral infections. “The treatment has been shown to reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19 by as much as 70%,” according to Maui Health.

According to Maui Health, the treatment is “highly effective for patients who are early in their COVID-19 positive diagnosis.” Patients need to be within ten days of onset of mild to moderate symptoms and at high risk for progressing to severe symptoms and/or hospitalization.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Some of these risk factors include BMI greater than 25, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, immunocompromised disorders, and other chronic health conditions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To expedite an appointment, a physician referral is recommended; however, patients can self-refer and be assessed onsite. For a complete list of qualified risk factors and criteria, please visit www.mauihealth.org/mab.

To schedule an appointment, please call 808-600-2785 Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.