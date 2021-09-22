Maui Coronavirus Updates

Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Now Offered at Maui Lani Medical Office

September 22, 2021, 1:08 PM HST
Monoclonal Antibody Treatment at Maui Lani. PC: Maui Health.

Maui Health and Kaiser Permanente are partnering to increase access to monoclonal antibody treatment, with the opening today of a new treatment center.

Monoclonal antibody treatment is approved by the FDA for emergency use authorization to reduce the severity of COVID-19 symptoms in positive individuals at risk for developing severe disease.

The new treatment center is located at Kaiser Permanente’s Maui Lani Medical Office and operates seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nurses with the Federal Emergency Management Agency are helping to staff the facility through Maui Health.

Monoclonal antibody treatment is a form of immunotherapy to fight viral infections. “The treatment has been shown to reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19 by as much as 70%,” according to Maui Health.

According to Maui Health, the treatment is “highly effective for patients who are early in their COVID-19 positive diagnosis.” Patients need to be within ten days of onset of mild to moderate symptoms and at high risk for progressing to severe symptoms and/or hospitalization.

Some of these risk factors include BMI greater than 25, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, immunocompromised disorders, and other chronic health conditions.

To expedite an appointment, a physician referral is recommended; however, patients can self-refer and be assessed onsite. For a complete list of qualified risk factors and criteria, please visit www.mauihealth.org/mab.

To schedule an appointment, please call 808-600-2785 Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

