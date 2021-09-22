The State of Hawaiʻi released $7 million to design and build physical education and athletic facilities at Baldwin High School. Photo Courtesy

The State of Hawaiʻi released $602 million for Capital Improvement Projects in 2021, including critical public infrastructure projects across the state and $69.8 million for Maui County projects.

“We are building on the efforts of previous years to enhance and rejuvenate a wide range of public infrastructure that is necessary for the well-being and safety of Hawaiʻi’s residents,” Hawaiʻi Gov. David Ige said. “As we continue to confront the challenges of COVID-19, we want to ensure that Hawaiʻi has the resources to fill critical needs, as well as support opportunities and conservation efforts.

A list of projects funded by CIP funds released between April and August 2021 can be found here. The funds were released in April, May, June, July and August of 2021.

Maui County projects:

Honoapiʻilani Highway Improvements: $1 million to finance planning for improvements from Milepost 10.5 to 18. Estimated completion January 2023.

Honolua Bridge: $100,000 to finance additional land and design for rehabilitation of Honolua Bridge along Honopiʻilani Highway. Total project costs $1.3 million with a June 2023 expected completion date.

Maui District Base Yard Office: $5.7 million to finance, design and contruct the office expansion and renovation. Expected completion July 2023.

Nāpili Bay and Beach Foundation: $75,000 for construction of new public access stairs to Nāpili Beach, including removal of old stairs. Total project cost $155,000.

Upcountry Maui Agriculture Park: $3.5 million to finance agriculture infrastructure improvements to Kula Agriculture Park. Total project cost $9.5 million with March 2022 expected completion.

Baldwin High School: $7 million to finance design and construction for physical education and athletic facilities. Expected completion December 2024.

Kahului Public Library: $200,000 to finance planning to study and identify needs for the integration of the new Kahului Public Library into DAGSʻ Kahului Mixed-use Civic Center Complex. Expected completion August 2023.

Maui Health System: $12 million for construction funds for various capital improvement projects in Maui and Lānaʻi. Expected completion November 2022.

Maui Community Correctional Center: $1.2 million to relocate the on-grade chiller for Modules A, B, C and D to make room for new module. Total project costs $4.9 million with expected completion November 2023.

Coqui Frog Eradication Containment Barrier: $750,000 for barrier fence at Māliko Gulch to prevent spread of invasive coqui frogs to neighboring areas. Total project cost $1.5 million with expected completion December 2022.

Kahului Airport: $15.8 million to design and construct hold room and gate improvements. Total project cost $$65.1 million with December 2023 expected completion.

Rental Car Facility at Kahului Airport: $700,000 for roadway improvements for consolidated rental car facility. Total project cost: $377 million.

Kanaio Dry Forest Fence: $300,000 to build fence at Kanaio Natural Area Reserve to protect native species from hooved animals. Expected completion June 2023.

Kanaio Resource Protection: $800,000 to plan and build fence to protect culturally sensitive ares and critical habitat around Puʻu Pimoe. Expected completion June 2023.

Kīhei Elementary School: $270,000 to design for improvements to comply with ADA standards. Expected completion February 2022.

Upcountry Maui Well: $250,000 for plans for development of a water well. Total project cost $1.25 million with July 2022 expected completion.

Hāna Highway Rockfall Mitigation: $12.4 million to design and construct rockfall protection and slope stabilization at various locations along the highway from Huelo to Hāna.

Hawaiian Home Lands Lot Improvement: $950,000 for design and engineering services for roadway access, water and electrical service at Nāʻiwa Subdivision. Total project cost $10.5 million with June 2022 expected completion.

Kanahā Pond State Wildlife Santuary: $300,000 to build a replacement fence to protect endangered waterbirds. Total project cost $1.3 million with August 2022 expected completion.