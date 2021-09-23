Maui News

Airport Screeners Needed on Maui, O'ahu, Hilo, Kona, and Kaua'i

September 23, 2021, 10:38 AM HST
15 Comments
Airport screeners. PC: Robert’s Hawaiʻi

The State of Hawaiʻi is in need of 100 airport screeners to serve on the frontlines at airports across the state.

Screeners greet transpacific and international travelers and crewmembers, and assist in verifying Safe Travel requirements for all incoming travelers.

Screeners are needed at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Oʻahu, the Hilo and Kona International Airports on Hawaiʻi Island, Kahului Airport on Maui, and Līhuʻe Airport on Kauaʻi. 

From now through December 2021, all airport screening employees will receive an incentive bonus of $300 to $400 monthly. This includes all existing and newly hired employees. The bonus expires on Dec. 25, 2021.

Airport screeners. PC: Robert’s Hawaiʻi

Screeners must have the following minimum qualifications:

  • High school diploma or equivalent
  • Customer service experience or a combination of education and experience
  • Fluency in English, both verbal and written
  • Minimum of 18 years old
  • Ability to work flexible shifts – weekends, evenings, holidays
  • Ability to adjust to changing schedules
  • Ability to interact professionally with all individuals – passengers, vendors, agents, clients, etc.
  • Basic iPhone, iPad and computer skills
The state is using federal covid-relief funds to contract with Roberts Hawaiʻi through the end of the year to oversee the Safe Travels program at Hawaiʻi’s airports. The contract is renewable as needed.

For more information and to apply, please visit Robertshawaii.com or call 808-539-9414.

Airport screeners. PC: Robert’s Hawaiʻi
