Honuamaluō Maui.

A Maui chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police is being formed under the name Honuamaluō Maui.

The Fraternal Order of Police is the world’s largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers, with more than 356,000 members, and serves as a voice of those who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving communities.

The lodge is committed to improving the working conditions of law enforcement officers and the safety of those they serve through education, legislation, information, community involvement and employee representation.

The Maui chapter is being established as Honuamaluō Maui – FOP Lodge #2. The group will work alongside and support law enforcement ʻohana (sworn, unsworn, and retired). They are dedicated to increasing public trust, to improve the relationship between law enforcement and the community.

“As our namesake states, Honuamaluō Maui, ‘honua’ representing a firm foundation, and ‘maluō’ meaning continual peace. Our purpose for Honuamaluō Maui is to set a firm foundation of continual peace for our law enforcement ʻohana in Maui,” according to organization leaders.

“Law enforcement is navigating through unprecedented times, where a constant negative spotlight has been placed upon us. Honuamaluō Maui – FOP Lodge #2 will continue to be the unified voice for those who protect and serve our communities. We want to provide our law enforcement communities a peace of mind, by offering benefits that include but are not limited to: legal representation, life insurance, medical insurance, information protection, crisis hotlines, auto loans, travel perks, and free college programs that would not only cover members but their families as well,” organizers said.

A membership drive is planned in the near future.