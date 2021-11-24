Holiday food boxes were distributed to 15 families at Maui Economic Opportunity’s Head Start preschool program in Kaunakakai on Molokaʻi. Photo Courtesy: MEO

A Molokaʻi family picked up the tab for 15 holiday food boxes distributed this week to 15 families in Maui Economic Opportunity’s Head Start preschool program in Kaunakakai.

MEO usually purchases the Holiday Boxes from the Maui Food Bank for Molokaʻi Head Start families, but this year Greg Kahn and the Kahn Family Fund covered the $300 cost.

The agency has been using Visitor Industry Charity Walk funds to pay for the Holiday Boxes. The generosity of the Kahn family means those discretionary funds can be used for other needs. This year, MEO garnered $65,900 from the virtual Charity Walk, sponsored by the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association.

The boxes contained ham, veggies, mashed potatoes and fixings for a Thanksgiving meal.

“The Head Start parents love and appreciate it very much,” said Yolanda Reyes, MEO Molokaʻi Branch Manager.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Head Start is a federally funded, national program targeting low income families that promotes school readiness by enhancing the social and cognitive development of children through education, health, nutrition, social and other services to children and their families.