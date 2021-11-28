Pictured: Holding pattern continues with promising forecast in coming days and Ian Gentil (HAW) looks to keep representing strong for Hawaiʻi when competition resumes.. Credit: © WSL / Heff

The World Surf League’s Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Haleiwa Challenger, the final stop of the 2021 Challenger Series, has been called off for a second-consecutive day with two-to-three foot waves in the forecast.

Event organizers continued the holding pattern as they await Haleiwa to return to conditions suitable for competition to resume. The next call will be made at 7:30 a.m. HST on Monday, Nov. 29.



“We’re hoping to see some energy make its way back into the lineup later today to give us an opportunity for resuming competition on Monday,” said Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui Tour Manager Marty Thomas. “It’s great to see the community really behind this event and come down each day to see what’s happening, and we’re really grateful to have their support. We can’t wait to get competition back underway.”

Once competition continues, fans will be treated to the likes of 11X WSL Champion Kelly Slater (USA), Olympic silver medalist Kanoa Igarashi (JPN), CT requalification hopeful and former event victor Michel Bourez (FRA), 2022 CT rookie hopefuls Imaikalani deVault (HAW), Carlos Munoz (CRI), Liam O’Brien (AUS), and women’s standouts including former WSL Junior Champions Keala Tomoda-Bannert (HAW) and Kirra Pinkerton (USA), rising star Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW), and many more.

The Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Haleiwa Challenger will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com. Also, check local listings for coverage from the WSL’s broadcast partners.

The Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Haleiwa Challenger is supported by Michelob ULTRA, Vans, Shiseido, Hydro Flask, Sambazon, Draft Kings, Expedia, and HIC.