Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center Announces Photos With Santa

November 28, 2021, 8:39 AM HST
* Updated November 28, 9:01 AM
2 Comments
Santa at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. Pre-COVID 2015. Courtesy photo.

The Queen Kaʻahumanu Center announces Photos with Santa, now through Dec. 24, 2021.

Photos with Santa will take place at Santa’s winter themed Village located at the north wing, first level, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays 12-8 p.m. and Sundays from 12-6 p.m. No reservations are required.

Compassionate Santa is also available for children and adults with special needs by contacting 877-3369 or [email protected]

Keep in mind that Santa feeds his reindeer daily from 1-2 p.m. and again from 5-6 p.m.

Special all-day holiday events include our furry friends, Santa Paws is scheduled on the following Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14.

The health and well-being of staff, Santa and guests is a top priority. For everyone who is coming to the visit, there are some key reminders to know before arriving to take a photo with Santa:

  • Face coverings are required for all guests ages 2 years and up.
  • Guests will be able to remove their mask to take the photo.
  • Guests will experience physical distancing practices at the set, including maintaining social distance in queues and physical barriers where space does not allow for six feet of separation.
“We are so very excited to have our holly jolly Santa here at QKC,” said Kauwela Bisquera, General Manager. “By continued popular demand, Santa will be wearing his traditional attire and sitting in his favorite chair so you can continue your annual keepsake photo tradition.”

