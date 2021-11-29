Pictured: The North Shore of Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi has returned to life and competition at the renowned reef of Haleiwa along with it. Credit: © WSL / Heff

The World Surf League Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Haleiwa Challenger, the final stop of the 2021 Challenger Series, is back ON. The event resumed at 8:05 a.m. HST with the men’s Round 2 Heats 9-16 beginning the action in a 4-6 foot swell. Women are set to make their debut in Round 1 immediately following men’s action.



“A decent new northwest swell has filled in overnight providing four-to-six foot surf at Haleiwa with some breezy trades and we’re on,” Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Tour Manager Marty Thomas told the WSL. “We’re looking forward to getting men’s Round 2 wrapped up before moving right into women’s Round 1 for their debut. We can’t wait to see what unfolds today with all the exciting scenarios happening and it should be a great day of competition.”

Championship Tour and Challenger Series talent meet to begin day two action with third-year CT competitor Griffin Colapinto (USA) taking on fellow San Clemente, California, and CT hopeful Cole Houshmand, Peru’s dynamic Alonso Correa and an in-form opening day competitor Kalani Ball (AUS).



Also making their highly-anticipated debut, CT competitor and Olympic silver medalist Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) (Heat 13) joins the likes of CT veteran requalification hopeful, former event victor, Michel Bourez (FRA) (Heat 16), Hawaii’s own Imaikalani deVault (Heat 10), former CT competitor Nat Young(USA) (Heat 14), Costa Rican veteran Carlos Munoz (Heat 12), and many more.

The Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Haleiwa Challenger is being broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL app, and on WSL’s YouTube Channel. Also, check local listings for coverage from the WSL’s broadcast partners.