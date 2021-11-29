2019 Mayor’s Small Business Award Winners. PC: Maui Chamber of Commerce.

The Maui Chamber of Commerce has extended the deadline for nominations to the Annual Mayor’s Small Business Awards to Thursday, Dec. 2 at 4:30 p.m. All nominees and winners will be honored during an event to be held on Thursday, Dec. 16.

The Mayor’s Small Business Awards recognizes outstanding businesses in the Maui County community that have 100 or fewer employees and have had a Hawaiʻi General Excise Tax license for no fewer than two years. Other criteria include:

Demonstrating business leadership in a changing economic environment

Creating a quality work environment for their employees

Exhibiting the Aloha Spirit and exemplary customer service

Developing partnerships with other sectors of the community

Utilizing innovative practices or pivoting in a unique way to sustain the operations throughout COVID-19

Demonstrating other exceptional qualities or traits

This year’s event includes the following six award categories:

Exceptional Small Business of the Year (10 or fewer employees)

Exceptional Small Business of the Year (11 to 39 employees)

Exceptional Small Business of the Year (40 to 100 employees)

Outstanding Non-Profit Business (100 or fewer employees)

Young Small Business Person of the Year (under the age of 40 as of Dec. 16, 2021)

Lifetime Achievement Award (for any individual doing business in Maui County for more than 20 years, with up to 100 employees)

Nomination forms can be completed online at www.MauiChamber.com and must be submitted with all required information on or before the new deadline of Dec. 2 at 4:30 p.m. Only those entries received on or before the deadline will be considered.

Submittals must include completing the online nomination form with an explanation as to how the business meets the award criteria, uploading a letter of recommendation for the business from a source other than the nominator, uploading a high resolution (minimum 300 dpi) digital photograph of the nominee, and an optional 30 second video of the nominee, their team or the business and/and their products and services in an .mp4 format.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

No self-nominations or County of Maui or Maui Chamber of Commerce employee nominations will be accepted. An individual or business can only be nominated in one category per year and any business who has won in a particular category in the past cannot be renominated in that same category but can be nominated for another category. A list of past winners can be found at MauiChamber.com.