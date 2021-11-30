Hawaiʻi Convention Center image grab of interactive map. PC: https://www.meethawaii.com/convention-center/

The Hawai‘i Convention Center will fully reopen its Exhibit Halls for meetings and events in January 2022, according to a Center update. This comes after the facility hosted multiple public sector agencies and programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the pandemic, the Center worked with state agencies to provide temporary space that allowed for additional staffing and social distancing, while delivering public services such as unemployment claims processing for the Hawai‘i Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, COVID-19 contact tracing for the Hawai‘i Department of Health, vote counting for Hawai‘i’s Office of Elections, and Hawai‘i Bar Exams for the Hawai‘i State Judiciary.

National Guard contact tracing at the Hawai’i Convention Center in Honolulu. PC: Hawai’i COVID-19 Joint Information Center

Most recently, the Center’s Exhibit Hall 1 served as a location for DLIR, DOH, and the Hawai‘i Housing Finance & Development Corporation/Catholic Charities operation providing rental and housing assistance to local families. The DOH will move to a smaller space at the Center through spring 2022, while all other agencies will be returning to their original offices.

“The Hawai‘i Convention Center was pleased to serve our community by offering space so these agencies could provide important services in a safe and socially distanced manner,” said Teri Orton, general manager of the Hawai‘i Convention Center, managed by ASM Global. “As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, the needs for these spaces have changed, and we will be welcoming meetings and events back to our Exhibit Halls.”

The health and safety of guests and employees is the Center’s top priority, and it continues to follow guidelines set by the State of Hawai‘i and the City & County of Honolulu. The Center has developed and implemented health and safety measures led by ASM Global’s comprehensive VenueShield program.

The Center has also developed new virtual meetings packages to offer guests the convenience of attending meetings remotely. This full array of turnkey video-production services includes professionally coordinated pre-recording management, webinar and live-stream production, and hybrid meeting design and execution across a variety of popular virtual platforms.

Visit HawaiiConvention.com for updates and additional information about booking a meeting or event. The Center’s interactive virtual map offers a complete 3D tour of rooms and facilities.