Maui Health CEO Mike Rembis helps load cases of turkeys on the Maui Food Bank truck with Maui Food Bank driver Charles Heam. PC: Maui Health.

Maui Health continued its holiday tradition this year donating more than 100 turkeys to various community organizations last week.

Each of Maui Health’s 1,500-plus employees was gifted a turkey as a small token of appreciation this month and many employees opted to pay it forward–deciding instead to donate their turkeys.

Maui Memorial Medical Center Executive Chef Greg Gaspar with Ka Hale A Ke Ola Food Services Manager Todd Kanoa. PC: Maui Health

“The sharing of food brings people together and this is especially true in Hawaiʻi,” said Michael Rembis, Maui Health CEO. “With the COVID pandemic, our employees have worked incredibly hard and have had to spend time away from their families for so many months. It is our hope that they were able to enjoy some time and a delicious turkey meal with their loved ones.”

Maui Health dietary and facilities team members prepare to distribute turkeys to employees. PC: Maui Health

Turkey donations were provided to the Maui Food Bank and Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center for their clients.

“Thanks to the generous donations from Maui Memorial Medical Center and Kula Hospital staff, hundreds of people were able to have turkey on their tables this Thanksgiving,” said Keith Wright, Maui Food Bank Director of Operations. “We rely on the generosity and aloha spirit of our community partners to help us fulfill our mission to help the hungry and we are especially grateful for our healthcare heroes who continue to give and put others first, while already sacrificing so much during this challenging time.”

Kula Hospital’s Nutrition team, led by Chef Leslie Barayuga, load the Maui Food Bank van with turkey donations. PC: Maui Health.

Michael Rembis said, “this is a special holiday giving campaign that we partner with community agencies on each year, and it truly speaks to the selflessness of our employees. They continue to give all they have to our patients and their colleagues every single day, and then the holidays come along, and they give even more. I can’t express how truly proud I am to know and work alongside these real-life heroes.”