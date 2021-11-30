Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 30, 2021

November 30, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
5-7
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
5-7
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Showers likely and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 11:07 AM HST.




Low -0.1 feet 05:53 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 12:51 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 06:34 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 11:44 AM HST.











Sunrise
6:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of small northwest swells are expected today through Thursday. A much larger north-northwest swell is expected over the weekend and will likely bring warning level surf along north and west facing shores. Surf along east facing shores will lower as the trade winds fade. South facing shores will remain flat. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Comments
