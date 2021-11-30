Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 5-7 5-7 5-7 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 5-7 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 11:07 AM HST. Low -0.1 feet 05:53 PM HST. Sunrise 6:46 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 12:51 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 06:34 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 11:44 AM HST. Sunrise 6:46 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of small northwest swells are expected today through Thursday. A much larger north-northwest swell is expected over the weekend and will likely bring warning level surf along north and west facing shores. Surf along east facing shores will lower as the trade winds fade. South facing shores will remain flat.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.