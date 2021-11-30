Maui Surf Forecast for November 30, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:46 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:43 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:46 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:44 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A series of small northwest swells are expected today through Thursday. A much larger north-northwest swell is expected over the weekend and will likely bring warning level surf along north and west facing shores. Surf along east facing shores will lower as the trade winds fade. South facing shores will remain flat.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com