Azeka Shopping Center, mauka side, Kihei. Photo courtesy MW Properties.

Toy for Tots returns to the Azeka Shopping Center in Kīhei on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. until noon.

The public is invited to drive through to donate a new, unwrapped toy from the comfort of their vehicle and enjoy the holiday celebration.

Those who donate will recieve a free treat courtesy of Nalu’s South Shore Grill, and a stuffed animal for keiki. The morning will be packed with holiday cheer featuring a decorated canoe, the Salvation Army truck, and Intense Motorsports Maui’s lifted off-road trucks. Santa is rumored to make an appearance.

Motorists should enter from South Kīhei Road and keep an eye out for Santa’s canoe filled with toys.

Azeka Shopping Center will be a drop-off location all month long with bins to collect unwrapped toys at restaurants and stores through Dec. 23.

All gifts are distributed to local families right here in Maui County. Also accepted are presents for the teens and elderly in the Maui community, such as gift cards.

The toy drive is sponsored by Azeka Shopping Center, Minit Stop, Street Bikers United – Maui Chapter, Kimokeo Foundation, Aloha Meals, Intense Motorsports Maui, Pacific Cancer Foundation, Safeway, Nalu’s South Shore Grill, and ekolu kitchen 1279.