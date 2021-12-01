Maui News

Toys For Tots Charity Drive Returns To Azeka Shopping Center

December 1, 2021, 10:45 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Azeka Shopping Center, mauka side, Kihei. Photo courtesy MW Properties.

Toy for Tots returns to the Azeka Shopping Center in Kīhei on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. until noon.

The public is invited to drive through to donate a new, unwrapped toy from the comfort of their vehicle and enjoy the holiday celebration.

Those who donate will recieve a free treat courtesy of Nalu’s South Shore Grill, and a stuffed animal for keiki. The morning will be packed with holiday cheer featuring a decorated canoe, the Salvation Army truck, and Intense Motorsports Maui’s lifted off-road trucks. Santa is rumored to make an appearance. 

Motorists should enter from South Kīhei Road and keep an eye out for Santa’s canoe filled with toys.

Azeka Shopping Center will be a drop-off location all month long with bins to collect unwrapped toys at restaurants and stores through Dec. 23. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

All gifts are distributed to local families right here in Maui County. Also accepted are presents for the teens and elderly in the Maui community, such as gift cards.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The toy drive is sponsored by Azeka Shopping Center, Minit Stop, Street Bikers United – Maui Chapter, Kimokeo Foundation, Aloha Meals, Intense Motorsports Maui, Pacific Cancer Foundation, Safeway, Nalu’s South Shore Grill, and ekolu kitchen 1279.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1New COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation Signed, Omicron Not Yet Detected in Hawai‘i 2Maui COVID-19 Restrictions Eased; Officials Monitoring Omicron Variant Developments 3Volcano Watch: The Canary Islands “Mega-Tsunami” Hypothesis, and Why it Doesn’t Carry Water 4Four Seasons Resort Maui’s Festive Floral Art Installation by Noah Harders 5Nov. 30, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 79 New Cases 6Central Pacific Hurricane Season Ends: Three Tropical Cyclones Tracked in 2021