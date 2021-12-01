Vaccine clinic. PC: Lennel Joy Alvarez

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Nursing program will once again co-sponsor two upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 11 from 8 to 11 a.m., both at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center, located at 780 Oneheʻe Ave. in Kahului.

Free vaccinations and booster shots and free COVID-19 tests will be available. No appointments are necessary, but they are recommended.

Sign up for vaccinations here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d44a5ab2da3fec07-binhi5

here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d44a5ab2da3fec07-binhi5 Sign up for tests here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d44a5ab2da3fec07-binhi6

The clinics are open to the public. Participants are asked to bring ID and vaccination card if this is not a first shot.

For more information please call Alfred Evangelista 808-242-8100 or Chelsea Guzman 808-268-4557.