PC: NOAA/NWS Kona Low approaches the state. Satellite imagery 12.5.21 3:28 p.m.

Maui Flood Advisory Until 6:30 p.m.

Issued at 3:23 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Maui until 6:30 p.m.

At 3:18 p.m. HST, radar indicated that moderate to heavy rainfall continues to move over Maui from the south. Rain rates of about 1 inch per hour were occurring over the south- facing slopes of Haleakalā. Rainfall will continue to move over Maui from the south over the next several hours.

A Flood Watch is also in effect for Maui County through Tuesday afternoon.

Molokaʻi Flood Advisory Until 6:15 p.m.

Issued at 3:18 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisor for the island of Molokaʻi until 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

At 3:14 p.m. HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain over Molokaʻi with the highest rates of 1-2 inches per hour between Kaunakakai and Kamalo. The area of rainfall is moving northward and rainfall over the island should ease within the next 2 to 3 hours.

This advisory includes the entire island of Molokaʻi. The public is reminded to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

PC: NOAA/NWS Dec. 5, 2021, 12:28 p.m. Radar imagery.

Previous Post

Maui Flood Advisory Until 3:30 p.m.

Issued at 12:24 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Maui until 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

At 12:19 p.m., radar showed heavy rain over the leeward slopes of the West Maui Mountains. The most intense rainfall was over the area from Lahaina to Nāpili with rates of 1-2 inches per hour.

Additional rainfall was moving toward Maui from the south and should reach the island within the next hour.

This advisory includes the entire island of Maui, and may need to be extended if heavy rain persists.

Lānaʻi Flood Advisory Until 3 p.m.

Update: 2:48 p.m.

Weather radar shows that the heavy rain has diminished. Therefore, the Flood Advisory for the island of Lānaʻi has been cancelled.

Issued at 11:51 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Lānaʻi until 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

At 11:47 a.m., radar showed heavy rain over the eastern portion of the island, with rain falling at a rate of 1-2 inches per hour over the Mānele Bay Area.

The area of rainfall will spread over the rest of Lānaʻi over the next hour. This advisory includes the entire island of Lānaʻi.

The NWS forecast calls for minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams.

Flood Advisory Through Tuesday Afternoon for Entire State

There is also a flood watch in effect for the entire state through Tuesday afternoon.

The NWS reports that periods of extremely heavy rainfall are expected as a Kona Low develops west of Kauaʻi, and pulls deep moisture over the islands.

“A slow-moving band of heavy rain is expected to move over the Big Island and Maui County today, spreading to Oʻahu and Kauaʻi County tonight and Monday. Widespread rainfall total amounts of 10 to 15 inches are anticipated, with isolated areas of 20 to 25 inches possible,” according to the NWS.

Gov. David Ige and Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) officials are coordinating with county and federal partners to prepare for and respond to impacts from the weather system currently moving across the state.

“This storm has the potential to cause major flooding, landslides, road closures and damage to homes. Now is the time to make sure you have an emergency plan in place and supplies ready should you need to move away from rising water. When you are ready, please make sure that your neighbors have what they need, as well. Our community is always stronger when we work together to ensure that we’re all protected,” said Gov. David Ige.

There is also a Blizzard Warning in effect for the summits of the Big Island until 6 a.m. on Monday, with additional snow accumulations of up to 8 inches and winds gusting as high as 125 mph, according to the NWS.

HI-EMA is monitoring the effects of the weather and coordinating with county, state, federal, and private sector partners to assist as needed. The agency provided the following tips for the public:

Floods are one of the most common hazards in Hawai’i

During heavy rains, or human-made structure failures such as a dam breach, flash flooding can occur quickly and without warning.

Be prepared to evacuate and move immediately to higher ground. Do not wait for instructions to act.

Do not cross fast-flowing water in your vehicle or on foot – Turn around, do not drown!

Contact your property/casualty agent or broker about flood insurance, which is offered through the National Flood Insurance Program.

Make a Plan

Plan escape routes – ensure all family members know where to go and how to get out.

Meeting place – choose a physical location to meet if communication between family members is down.

Family communication – identify a family member who lives out-of-state who everyone can notify when they are safe.

Pack a 14-day ‘Go-Kit’ for your family