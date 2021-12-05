Maui Obituaries for the week ending Dec. 5, 2021. May they rest in peace.

July 13, 1933 – Nov. 24, 2021

No funeral services to be held. If you have any questions on this decedent please call Norman’s Mortuary at 808-244-4065.

Dec. 26, 1938 – Nov. 22, 2021

Augustine Epina

Dec. 19, 1971 – Nov. 24, 2021

He is survived by his nine siblings Mercedes, Benduhra, Bernard, Birdolino, Belipus, Rehna, Rihda (deceased), John and Alson. Rihda passed away two years ago.

Five children -Alexis, Lashanna, Rachel, Rebecca, Juhda and two grandchildren-Ray-ann and Reya.

No services will be held here at Norman’s Mortuary.

Gloria Winona Hipolito

Nov. 14, 1935 – Nov. 10, 2021

Gloria Winona “Darling” Hipolito, born Nov. 14, 1935, in Wailuku, Maui, passed away peacefully at Hale Makua in Wailuku, Maui on Nov. 10, 2021.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Melvin E. Hipolito Sr., her daughter, Brenda G. L. Hipolito, and grandson Brian “Baby Bo” Hipolito Jr. She is survived by her four sons; Mervin “Merv” (Debbie) Hipolito, Melvin “Tygah” (Esmeralda) Hipolito Jr., Brian “Bo” (Nenita) Hipolito Sr., Kevin Hipolito, and hanai daughter Leimomi Golis. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and numerous extended family members. The family would like to send a special mahalo to Dr. Margot Crandall and Dr. Karin Halvorson at Maui Memorial Medical Center, as well as Island Hospice and Hale Makua for the wonderful care given in her final days.

Funeral services in Gloria’s honor will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Ballard’s Mortuary in Kahului, Maui. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., prayer services will start at 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and burial to follow at Maui Veteran’s Cemetery in Makawao at 1 p.m.

Danilo Sulquiano Pillos

Jan. 22, 1951 – Nov. 12, 2021

Danilo “Danny” Sulquiano Pillos of Kahului, Maui, was born on Jan. 22, 1951 in Marcos, Ilocos Norte, Philippines to Severo and Laureana Pillos. Danny went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

His legacy lives on through his wife Macrina, siblings Julita (Carlos) Palacio, Salvador (Amy) Pillos, Alexander (Merly) Pillos, Nida (Junel) Sta. Monica, daughters Aurea Marie Ka’auamo (Gabriel Ribillia) and Dannylyn (Hieu) Phan, grandchildren Ke’anae and Kuliaikau’i Ka’auamo, and many nieces and nephews. He was well-respected by all who met him and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of Danny’s life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Ballard Family Mortuary. Public viewing will begin at 10 a.m. with service to follow at 12 p.m.

June 18, 1954 – Nov. 15, 2021

Richelle Lani Turner, 67, of Mt. View, passed away on Nov. 15, 2021 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Honolulu, she was a retired business owner, and member of Zion’s House of Praise, Holiness Church.

No services.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Kimo Turner; sons, Aaron H. Turner and Jacob R. Turner; daughter, Jennifer N. Hakuole; brothers, Michael McNeil and Steve McNeil; sisters, April Andrade, and Robin McNeil; five grandchildren.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

Dec. 11, 1946 – Nov. 27, 2021

James Lowell Thompsen of Kīhei, Maui, Hawai’i passed away on Nov. 27, 2021 in Wailuku, Maui. He was born in California on Dec. 11, 1946 to Kenneth and Doris Thompsen.

James is survived by his wife, Barbara Anne Thompsen; sons, Matthew Thompsen and Martin Thompsen; Grandsons, Cole and Mason Thompsen. He is also survived by his step-son, Richard Oxborough and step-daughter, Deanna Purcell.

He was an avid die-hard fan of the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers. Also a member of Cold Springs Country Club in Placerville, California.

Any remembrance should go to a foundation that does any Diabetic Research.

Gaylane Kalaniku Clark

Feb. 5, 1964 – Nov. 27, 2021

Gaylane Kalaniku Clark, 57, of Kula, Maui, passed away on Nov. 27, 2021, at his home with family at his side, under the care of Hospice Maui. He was born on Feb. 5, 1964, in Wailuku

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later time.

Gaylane was a Heavy Equipment Operator at Alfa Construction. He was predeceased by his parents, Eugene & Margaret Clark Sr. He is survived by his wife, Linda Clark; children, Corey Rodrigues Sr. (Tina), Tandra-Lyn Pula (Timothy Patterson), Alohilani Labra-Clark (John Keliiwaiwaiole), Kalaniku Clark, Kaohinani Sanchez (Henry), Kupono Clark; siblings, Maile Miyamura, George Clark (Davelyn – deceased), Eugene Clark Jr. (Nancy), Hokuloa Ornellas (Allan), Uliilani Loque, Kapia Clark – deceased; 9 grandchildren, Corey Rodrigues, Jr. “CJ”, Selena Rodrigues, Sariah Pula, Lanakila Miller, Maluhia Miller, Nainoa Miller, John Keliiwaiwaiole, Jr., Lilia Keliiwaiwaiole, Leon Kingston Clark; 1 great granddaughter, Halia Pula; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

March 3, 1981 – Nov. 10, 2021

No services were held. Please notify the mortuary if you have any inquiries on decedent.

Jan. 20, 1938 – Nov. 23, 2021

No Services will be held.

Gregory Paul Meath

July 18, 1954 – Nov. 24, 2021

Gregory Paul Meath, 67 of Naalehu passed away on Nov. 24, 2021. He was born on July 18, 1954 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Gregory served our country in the army and worked as an electrician for a machine manufacturing company.

He is survived by step-son Austin Clough of Oklahoma; step-daughter Cassie (Trevor) Kubiak of Wisconsin; sisters Susan Bergdahl of Holualoa, Hawaii; Charlene Sukhun of Stillwater, Minnesota and one step-grandchild.

Private Services will be held at a later date.

Ray Ryoko Higa

Nov. 14, 1926 – Oct. 29, 2021

Ray Ryoko Higa, 94, of Lānaʻi City, Lānaʻi passed away on Oct. 29, 2021 at his residence.

He was born in Kahakuloa, Maui and was a retired small appliance repairman, a member of the LānaʻiHongwanji Mission, and Lānaʻi Okinawan Club.

He is survived by two brothers: Wallace Sabu Higa of Wisconsin and Walter Goro Higa of California; one sister: Annette Tomi Veriato of Mililani, Oʻahu, and numerous neices and nephews.

Bella Franco

September 22, 1923 – October 30, 2021

Joseph “Lilo” Pacheco

March 1, 1938 – Nov. 04, 2021

Joseph “Lilo” Pacheco passed away at the Kula Hospital on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Born in Puʻunēnē 83 years ago to Adelino Pacheco and Mary Medina Pacheco (Deceased).

Joe enlisted in the army in 1955 and was stationed in Germany for two and a half years. There he met and married his beautiful wife and brought her home to Maui in 1958 to raise a family.

Joe worked at many jobs in the beginning, first as a field worker with HC&S, construction, then found his passion with driving tourists all over Maui, telling jokes and singing to the tourists while showing them around our island. He also continued on with the military (National Guard) traveling to places like Korea and Wake Island . After the Tour company retired itself, Joe worked with the Department of Defense, National Guard as a supervisor.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Gisela Pacheco, daughters Valerie Abac, Deborah (Tony) Feiteira, Claudine (Gary) Polk , nine Grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren, sisters Lolita (Mike) Jarnesky, Lily (Daniel) Asai and brother Paul (Georgia) Pacheco. He is predeceased by his brothers Charles, Stanley and Larry.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Christopher Taleghani for his expertise with dad’s surgery, Kula Hospital Doctors Scott and Doctor Wu and the great staff for the caring family atmosphere you had given him (Uncle Joe), and Maui Hospice for their unconditional support through his final days and beyond.

Funeral Services will be held at Norman’s Mortuary on Nov. 27 with public viewing at 9 a.m. and services at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow with burial on Dec. 1, at the Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao at 11 a.m.

Fred Calibuso Dagdag

Sept. 17, 1941 – Nov. 13, 2021

Fred Calibuso Dagdag, 80 of Waiehu, Maui, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 under the care of Hospice Maui.

He was born in Butir, Santa Maria, Ilocos Sur, Philippines on Sept. 17, 1941 to the late Martin and Rufina Dagdag.

Fred was the youngest of nine children, but he certainly took on the role of patriarch of the family, serving as a father figure to his many nieces and nephews. He was a hard worker, having started as a knife sharpener at Maui Land and Pineapple Company, then becoming a seed cutter at Hawaiʻi Commercial and Sugar Company (HC&S) and eventually a tractor operator and then a boiler operator at the Pā’ia Mill.

Fueled by a desire to do more in service of his community, he studied and trained to become a fire fighter and joined the Honolulu International Airport Rescue Fire Fighting unit in 1974. Fred loved his job as a fire fighter and proudly retired from the Kahului Airport Fire Station in 1999.

After retirement, he spent most of his time taking care of his grandchildren, growing orchids and succulent plants, and serving the Filipino community on Maui.

Fred was an avid fisherman, who enjoyed shoreline fishing and going out to sea with his buddies. His face would always light up with laughter and a smile whenever he and his friends called out “hanapa’a” after catching a large Mahi or Ulua.

Fred loved living close to the ocean, and in his final days here on earth, the sound of the ocean lulled him to sleep and kept him at peace.

Fred is survived by his loving wife, Judita Dagdag, daughter Rowena (Herman) Dagdag-Andaya and son Frederick (Lori) Dagdag, 5 grandchildren Skyler Dagdag, Seanna Dagdag, Landyn Dagdag, Herman “Trey” Andaya, III, and Lauren Andaya. He is also survived by his sisters Caridad Dagdag Cabanglan and Lolita Dagdag Donia who both live in the Philippines. He was predeceased by brothers Ramon Dagdag, Dionisio Dagdag, Felix Dagdag, Francisca Dagdag, Benjamin Dagdag, and Consuelo Dagdag Mendoza.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be implemented during visitation at Norman’s Mortuary on Friday, Dec. 3 at 6 to 9 p.m. Visitation will continue Dec. 4 at 8 to 10 a.m. at Norman’s Mortuary, followed by the Eulogy and Funeral Mass at St. Anthony Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park.

Paul Otani

Feb. 26, 1938 – Oct. 24, 2021

Paul Takeshi Otani, 83, of Pukalani, passed away on Oct. 24, 2021 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on Feb. 26, 1938 in Kula, Maui.

Paul was a business owner, vegetable farmer in Kula who lived life to its fullest. He was a great visionary in everything he did. We all will miss his words of advice and wisdom.

He is survived by his wife, Bernice Otani; children, Derrick (Josephine) Otani, Paula (Chester) Rafanan, Wesley (Cheryl) Otani, and Bryan (Melissa) Otani; brother, Roy Otani; eight grandchildren, Colton (Allison) Rafanan, Katherine Otani, Jasmine Otani, Ty Otani, Erin Rafanan, Melodie Otani, Drew Otani and Trista Otani.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Ballard Family Mortuary, service will begin at 11 a.m.

Josefino Pabayos Zerna

June 7, 1939 – Nov. 20, 2021

Josefino Pabayos Zerna of Kahului, Maui passed away on Nov. 20, 2021. He was born on June 7, 1939 in the Philippines to Pedro and Sebastiana Zerna.

Josefino is survived by his wife, Rhodaliza Zerna; son, Vincent Paul Zerna; sisters, Feloche Rivera and Purita Casinto; brothers, Francisco Zerna and Delfin Zerna along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Josefino will be held on Dec. 2, 2021 at Ballard Family Mortuary located at 440 Ala Makani Street, Kahului, Maui, Hawaiʻi 96732.

Family viewing will begin at 8 a.m., public viewing at 9 a.m. prayer service 10 a.m.

Ballard Family Mortuary has requested that as precaution and for the safety of everyone, all who attend are required to use facial masks and practice social distancing during this time.



Benjamin Joseph Reed

Nov. 14, 1973 – Oct. 25, 2021

Benjamin Joseph Reed, 47, of Keaau, passed away on Oct. 25, 2021 at his home. Born in Roseburg, Oregon, he was a computer programmer.

Private Service will be held on a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Meriam Daniels of Seattle, Washington; daughter Denaya Daniels of Seattle, Washington; parents Cheryl (Gary) Perry of Ft Collins, Co, Joe (Penny) Reed of Roseburg, OR; brothers Michael Perry, Andrew Reed; sister Sarah Taylor; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo

Nov. 14, 1950 – Oct. 20, 2021

Curtiss Wehilani Kihoi, 70, of Hilo, peacefully passed away at his home on Oct. 20, 2021. Born in Kāneʻohe, he retired as a truck driver and welder.

Service will be held at a later date.

Curtiss is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Aileen Kihoi; predeceased by his son, Robert Lee Peacon; survived by daughter, Sandra Peacon; brother, Herbert Kihoi Jr.; sisters, Elizabeth Long, Lei Kihoi Dunne, Sarah Puna Kihoi, and Peneku Kihoi; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildre; numerous cousins.

Nov. 16, 1934 – Oct. 25, 2021

Peggy Aileen Kihoi, 86, of Hilo, peacefully passed away at her home on Oct. 25, 2021. Born in Miami, FL,

she was a retired Nurses accountant.

Service to be held at a later date.

Peggy is preceded in death by her husband, Curtiss Wehilani Kihoi; predeceased by her son, Robert Lee Peacon; survived by her daughetr, Sandra Peacon; brother, Robert Brown; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins.

Oct. 1, 1931 – Oct. 26, 2021

Ruth Carmen Lucero, 90, of Mountain View, passed away at her home on Oct. 26, 2021. Born in Pāʻauhau, she retired as a home companion, a member of Mountain View Library Club, and Cook Book club.

Private services held.

Ruth is survived by her son, Peter Lucero; daughters, Dana Lucero, Gwendolyn Eveler, and Mikelle Lucero; four grandchildren and numerous cousins.

Alicia Ann Coombes

Jan. 29, 1964 – Oct. 31, 2021

Alicia Ann Coombes, 57, of Hilo, passed away on Oct. 1, 2021 at her home. Born in Santa Monica, CA, she was a clerk for the Federal courts.

Private services held.

Alicia is survived by her husband, David Coombes of Hilo; brothers, Brad Jeremiah, Bryan Jeremiah, and Darren Jeremiah; parents, Earl “Buster” (Virginia) Jeremiah; numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.