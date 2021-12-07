Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 07, 2021

December 7, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
3-5
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 12:32 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 03:27 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:45 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 10:09 PM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.6 feet 06:15 AM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 01:58 PM HST.




High 1.0 feet 04:16 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:45 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The fading north swell will keep north and some west facing shores elevated through the day. The arrival of a couple of small, medium period north northwest swells will maintain very small north and west facing shore surf into the weekend. A small south wind wave swell recently generated by the passage of south-to-north moving rain bands will taper off to the west today. Above seasonal south facing shore surf will mainly impact the Oahu and Kauai southern coastlines today before falling back to winter norms for the rest of the week. East facing shore surf will maintain a rough chop the next several days. This will be the result of the diminishing north swell wrap along with a restrengthened mid week upstream trade fetch. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee high S short period wind swell.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 10-15mph. Clean conditions are expected for the late day with NE winds 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 




