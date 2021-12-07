Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 3-5 4-6 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 5-7 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 12:32 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 03:27 PM HST. Sunrise 6:50 AM HST. Sunset 5:45 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 10:09 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 06:15 AM HST. Low 0.9 feet 01:58 PM HST. High 1.0 feet 04:16 PM HST. Sunrise 6:51 AM HST. Sunset 5:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The fading north swell will keep north and some west facing shores elevated through the day. The arrival of a couple of small, medium period north northwest swells will maintain very small north and west facing shore surf into the weekend. A small south wind wave swell recently generated by the passage of south-to-north moving rain bands will taper off to the west today. Above seasonal south facing shore surf will mainly impact the Oahu and Kauai southern coastlines today before falling back to winter norms for the rest of the week. East facing shore surf will maintain a rough chop the next several days. This will be the result of the diminishing north swell wrap along with a restrengthened mid week upstream trade fetch.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high S short period wind swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 10-15mph. Clean conditions are expected for the late day with NE winds 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.