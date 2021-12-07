Kawehi Road in Kula. Residents say the water level hit 8 feet during the night on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. PC: Jennifer Ely

Crews from the Department of Water Supply continue work to repair damaged water lines in Kula. Multiple breaks, including approximately 80 feet of 12” waterline, have been reported in difficult-to-reach locations, according to County officials. Terrain, power outages, mud and downed trees continue to hamper recovery efforts.

The Department of Water Supply requests that all Maui residents and visitors conserve water until a full assessment and repairs can be safely made and water service has been fully restored. While repairs are being made customers may experience low pressure to no water. Water tankers are currently located in the following areas:

Fong Store

ʻUlupalakua Ranch

Kula Community Center

Kula Fire Station

Rice Park (above by bathrooms),

Silversword Condo (above Kula Lodge)

County officials advise that upon restoration of water service, residents and businesses may experience brown water and need to flush their water lines (allow the water to run until it is clear).

For emergency repairs and updates, call 808-270-7633.

Also in Kula, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation continues work on repairs at Kekaulike Avenue between Mile 8 and Alae Road. Crews had anticipated reopening a single lane to local traffic last night. Details are posted here.