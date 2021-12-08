The American Hotel & Lodging Association conducted a survey of more than 500 of its members and found 86% of hotels are experiencing either moderate or significant impacts due to supply chain disruptions. Chart: AHLA

Supply chain disruptions are impacting the operations of 86% of surveyed hotels, with 74% of hotel operators stating the disruptions are negatively impacting their business revenue, according to a recent survey of American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) members.



The survey also found 52% of hotel operators say the problem has grown worse over the past three months.



The impact on operations could have repercussions for employment, underscoring the need for targeted federal relief for hotel employees, such as the Save Hotel Jobs Act, according to the Washington, D.C.-based AHLA.

The bill was introduced in May by US Rep. Charlie Christ (D-FL).



“Hotels have a complex supply chain that requires regular procurement of a wide range of goods and services each day,” said AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers. “And whether it’s production backups or shipping delays, supply chain disruptions are compounding hotels’ existing problems and increasing operating costs during an already tough time.

“This survey highlights just how widespread these challenges are for hoteliers. That’s why now is the time for Congress to pass the Save Hotel Jobs Act, so hotel employees can get the relief they need during these difficult times.”

More than 500 AHLA members responded to the survey, which was conducted Nov. 8-22, 2021.

The respondents said they do not expect the supply chain disruptions to be resolved any time soon, with 46% saying they expect disruptions to last six months to a year and another 36% expecting them to last more than a year.



Other survey highlights include:



Percentage of hotels experiencing a lack of availability for:

Linens and other soft goods: 85%

Food and beverage supplies: 76%

Day-to-day cleaning and housekeeping supplies: 72%

Percentage of hotels experiencing increased costs for:

Day-to-day cleaning and housekeeping supplies: 79%

Linens and other soft goods: 77%

Food and beverage supplies: 77%