West Side

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 75 to 83. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 67 to 74. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 83. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Highs around 85. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 74. North winds up to 15 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Friday: Sunny. Highs around 85. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

North Shore

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 74 to 81 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 70 near the shore to 49 to 55 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 73 to 80 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 79 to 85. East winds up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 66 to 71. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 79 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 59 at the visitor center to around 55 at the summit. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 48 at the visitor center to around 45 at the summit. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Windy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 59 at the visitor center to around 55 at the summit. East winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 74 to 81 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 70 near the shore to 49 to 55 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 73 to 80 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 72 to 79. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows around 65. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 79. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 65 to 84. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 58 to 74. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 66 to 85. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds remain in the forecast through the weekend as high pressure builds far north of the Hawaii region. Mostly fair weather conditions are expected through Sunday with periods of passing showers over windward and mountain areas favoring the overnight to early morning hours. A weakening cold front will drift into the islands from the north early next week enhancing shower activity across the state. High pressure building in behind this fading front will produce windy trade winds across the region from Tuesday into Wednesday.

Discussion

Easterly trade winds are pushing more stable and drier air into the Hawaii Region, with stratocumulus clouds moving across the state from east to west. Local radar imagery shows scattered showers near Niihau, Kauai and along the southeastern slopes of the Big Island. High clouds are streaming over the islands from the west.

A high pressure system building north of the Hawaiian Islands will strengthen trade wind speeds into the moderate to breezy range through Sunday. Wind speeds will approach wind advisory levels in some of the windier areas of Maui and the Big Island over the next few days. Weather model cross sections continue to show a fairly stable (low) trade wind inversion height in the 5,000 to 7,000 foot range lasting through the weekend. This trade wind temperature inversion aloft will cap vertical cloud development and tend to limit shower activity across the region. However, breezy trade winds will force moist air up the windward mountain slopes along the eastern sides of Kauai, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island over the next four days. This terrain forcing effect will allow periods of passing showers to develop over windward and mountain areas. These passing showers will tend to favor the overnight to early morning hours through Sunday. Overall a more typical fair weather pattern for the Hawaiian Islands.

The weather pattern changes a bit early next week as a weakening cold front drifts into the islands from the north. Expect increasing shower trends for north and east slopes of most islands during this time period as the fading front moves slowly through the state. Long range guidance continues to show blasting trade winds developing over the region behind this frontal trough, from late Tuesday into Wednesday, as a strong high pressure system builds in north of the region.

Aviation

Locally breezy east-southeast trade winds will shift more easterly today as building high pressure slowly pushes a band of deep moisture farther west of the state. Ridging aloft will strengthen, causing the inversion to lower. As a result, stable conditions and only modest showers will prevail, with MVFR ceilings confined to windward slopes and VFR dominating elsewhere. AIRMET Sierra remains in effect for tempo mountain obscuration along some windward portions of the Big Island, though improvement is expected by mid morning. AIRMET Tango remains in place for low level turbulence over and downwind of terrain on all islands and will likely remain posted for the next several days.

Marine

Fresh to strong east-southeast winds will shift out of the east by tonight as the kona low continues drifting away from the area and high pressure builds to the north over the weekend. These winds combined with large, short-period seas will support the rough conditions persisting. As a result, the Small Craft Advisory will likely continue for all Hawaiian waters through early Friday. Although the seas should trend down below the advisory level Friday, the strong winds will support it continuing into the weekend for the typically windier waters surrounding Maui County and the Big Island. Winds may return to strong levels for most waters by early next week as a front moves into the area.

Surf along north facing shores will remain small into the weekend with mainly a mix of short- to medium-period, northerly energy moving through. A small, north-northwest swell should arrive later today, then linger into the weekend. A long-period, northerly swell associated with a storm-force system racing eastward into the Gulf of Alaska today through Friday is forecast to arrive by Sunday night, then peak by or come Tuesday around the advisory- level for exposed north facing shores.

Surf along east facing shores will trend up today, then remain rough through early next week due to the aforementioned strong trades expected.

Surf along south facing shores will steadily ease through the second half of the week as the winds shift from southeast to east.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Friday for windier eastern waters and channels around Maui County and the Big Island.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Friday for all Hawaiian Waters.

Maui Now Weather is brought to you by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.



Check out their Maui Helicopter Tours today!