Pe‘ahi Repairs Complete, 35 Pocket Outages Continue in Upcountry and Kanaio

December 9, 2021, 6:53 AM HST
* Updated December 9, 12:15 PM
35 Pocket Outage Remain in Upcountry and Kanaio

Update: 12:08 p.m., Dec. 9, 2021

Crews continue to respond to about 35 individual pocket storm-related outages remaining in the Upcountry and Kanaio area today. The Haleakalā summit area will remain without power for an extended period of time.

Crews have completed emergency repairs to a pole that was damaged during the recent storm. About 1,900 customers from Peʻahi to East Maui were without electricity while the repairs were made, but all were restored by 3 a.m.

Pe‘ahi Repairs Complete, Pocket Outages Continue

Update: 6:30 a.m., Dec. 9, 2021

Hawaiian Electric Company on Maui reports that all affected customers in Haʻikū and Peʻahi have had power restored after crews completed emergency repairs to a damaged pole in the Peʻahi to East Maui and Haʻikū area overnight.

Service was interrupted so crews could safely make the urgent repairs in the Peʻahi area.

Yesterday’s Kahului outage due to a downed pole has been restored. The cause of the downed pole is currently being assessed.

Crews continue to respond to a few individual pocket storm-related outages remaining in the Upcountry and Kanaio area today.

