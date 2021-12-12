Maui Surf Forecast for December 12, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|4-6
|5-7
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:53 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:46 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:54 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:47 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along north facing shores will remain small today, then trend up tonight into Monday as a long-period, north-northwest swell arrives. This source should peak Tuesday through Wednesday before lowering into Thursday. A new, northwest swell is forecast to arrive Thursday, peak late Friday, then ease by the end of the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through the first half of the week due to the strong trades. Larger surf is expected for east facing shores exposed to north-northeast swell that is expected to move through late Monday through Wednesday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with W winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com