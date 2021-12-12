Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 12, 2021

December 12, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
4-6
5-7 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 09:53 AM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 05:05 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:46 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 12:03 AM HST.




Low 1.1 feet 05:09 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 10:31 AM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 05:27 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:47 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north facing shores will remain small today, then trend up tonight into Monday as a long-period, north-northwest swell arrives. This source should peak Tuesday through Wednesday before lowering into Thursday. A new, northwest swell is forecast to arrive Thursday, peak late Friday, then ease by the end of the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through the first half of the week due to the strong trades. Larger surf is expected for east facing shores exposed to north-northeast swell that is expected to move through late Monday through Wednesday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with W winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Comments
