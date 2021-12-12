Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 4-6 5-7 West Facing 0-2 0-2 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 09:53 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 05:05 PM HST. Sunrise 6:53 AM HST. Sunset 5:46 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 12:03 AM HST. Low 1.1 feet 05:09 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 10:31 AM HST. Low 0.1 feet 05:27 PM HST. Sunrise 6:54 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north facing shores will remain small today, then trend up tonight into Monday as a long-period, north-northwest swell arrives. This source should peak Tuesday through Wednesday before lowering into Thursday. A new, northwest swell is forecast to arrive Thursday, peak late Friday, then ease by the end of the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through the first half of the week due to the strong trades. Larger surf is expected for east facing shores exposed to north-northeast swell that is expected to move through late Monday through Wednesday.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with W winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.