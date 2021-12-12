Listen to this Article 1 minute

J2 Santos Construction will be doing work affecting the county’s water system on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 15 and 16, 2021.

As a result, a portion of homes on West Kuiaha Road from Kaupakalua Road down through Haʻikū Road will have their water shut-off from approximately 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day.

DWS customers affected are encouraged to store water and adjust schedules as appropriate.

For more information, contact J2 Santos Construction, Inc. at 281-0651.

To report a water emergency, contact the Water Department’s 24-hour hotline at 270-7633