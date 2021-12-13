More than 500 students shared their vision to Maui artist Jordanne Weinstein Perkins for the 22-foot mural at Pōmaikaʻi Elementary in Kahului, Maui. Pictured: Mrs. Clarkʻs 1st Grade Class work with Jordanne as mural takes shape. Photo by: Nagamine Photo Studio

Hawaiʻi’s first public arts integration school, Pōmaikaʻi Elementary in Kahului, Maui, recently expanded their Green Dream Garden with a new wall mural inspired by students and painted by renowned Maui artist Jordanne Weinstein Perkins.

According to Kate Welch, Arts Integration Curriculum Coordinator at Pōmaikaʻi Elementary School, “Our school garden has played an integral role in our school’s curriculum by empowering our students to engage with nature, learn through doing and instilling a sense of kuleana for our ʻāina and sustainability. This new mural shares some of our students’ beliefs and values, as well as dreams for the future.”

Pōmaikaʻi Elementary students stamped their fingerprints and handprints on the mural artwork – symbolic of the impact they have on their world. Pictured: Artist Jordanne Weinstein Perkins works with 2nd grader Lilo Martin. Photo by: Nagamine Photo Studio

The new 22-foot mural depicts an enchanted greenscape with various native flora and fauna. More than 500 students provided the vision for the mural. They also made their mark by stamping their fingerprints and handprints on the artwork – symbolic of the impact they have on their world.

“This mural project reinforces how art can impact education and it was an honor to be a part of this creative process,” said Perkins. “I truly enjoyed this collaborative effort with students shaping the concept for the mural while also helping with the painting. My hope is that this project will continue to inspire them to dream big and do good.”

Reverend Kealahou Alika blesses the new mural at Pōmaikaʻi Elementary on December 13th. Photo by: Nagamine Photo Studio

“Pōmaikaʻi’s Green Dream Garden has truly been a labor of love,” said Welch. “In 2010, it was just an idea until a team of dedicated educators committed to making our school garden a reality. Today, our campus has both a Green Dream Garden and a Native Garden with Garden Beds. The learning done in the garden connects with science, place and sustainability. It helps students care about each other, their community and the world. We extend a big mahalo to the numerous parents, students, volunteers, community stakeholders, and artists like Jordanne who have helped to make this garden an impactful learning tool for our keiki.”

Jordanne Weinstein Perkins creates her own Maui dreamscapes on a regular basis – be it generally painting beaches, capturing upcountry Maui with its winding roads and breathtaking vistas and other memorable landscapes.

Originally from Long Island, New York, Perkins has made Hawaiʻi her home for more than 19 years. Perkins has been a self-sustained, successful artist ever since 2003, selling thousands of paintings to date. Her Jordanne Gallery is located 3625 Baldwin Ave. in Makawao, Maui.

Companies and individuals who supported the mural project include: KRN Mosaic (a partner on this project), Endeavor (video coverage), Reverend Kealahou Alika (blessing officiant), Linn Nishikawa & Associates (publicity), Marmac Ace Hardware (supplies), Nagamine Photo Studio (photographer), PPG Paints (for their specialized Mural Protecting Anti-Graffiti Clear coat system), and Service Rentals and Supplies Inc. (scaffolding).