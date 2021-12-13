Kula water line repairs. PC: Sterling Ross (12.9.21)

Upcountry and South Maui residents impacted by the recent Kona Low storm and seeking roadside pickup of green waste and natural earthen material, should contact their respective Department of Public Works Highways Division Offices.

Upcountry residents should call the Makawao District Office at 808-876-4535; and

South Maui residents should call the Wailuku District Office at 808-270-7443.

Office hours are from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Department of Public Works is assisting those households most impacted by the recent Kona Low weather system. Residents in Kula and Kīhei may place green waste and natural earthen material near curbs or along roadsides for pickup, transport and dumping in the Central Maui Landfill, from Monday, Dec.13, to Thursday, Dec. 23. The service is free of charge.

In addition, Central Maui Landfill operations will be extended by one hour from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 13-23, and mixed debris including construction materials will be accepted up to 2 p.m. on the same dates.