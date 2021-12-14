From live music, to local pop-up shops, and pictures with Santa, there’s a host of activities planned at the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center this holiday season. The holiday lineup for the month features special events, entertainment, giving opportunities, and local pop-up shops.

Gift with Purchase

Now through Dec. 31, 2021 guests who provide $200 or more in retailer receipts will receive a commemorative QKC x Na Koa collaboration tote. Shoppers can show proof of purchase at Na Koa located in the Macy’s Wing. One gift per person per promotion. While supplies last. Purchases must be made between Nov. 26, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2021 at any Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center retailer.

Mele Mondays

Enjoy roving performance by your favorite local music artists who will be singing your favorite holiday tunes and originals on Dec. 13 and Dec. 20 from 5-7 p.m. On Dec. 13, the roving musicians were Wailau Ryder, Marja Apisaloma and Napua Greig. Marvin Tevaga and ‘ohana will be strolling the center on Dec. 20.

Kama‘āina Nights Holiday Edition

A locally grown holiday concert series for the whole ‘ohana on Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 from 7-8 p.m. The concert on Dec. 10 featured Maui’s own Ekolu, and the third and final holiday concert on Dec. 17 will include the Kalama Intermediate School Band, The Juan Brothers, and Kaulike Pescaia.

Holiday Pop-Ups

Designz by Kamohoali‘i will be popping up next to Ramen Ya from Dec. 20-24 and Happy Wahine will be located across OneEighty near Center Court from Dec. 8-28.

Pictures with Santa

Bring your furry friend for a picture with Santa on Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. *Pets must be leashed.

Gift Wrapping

Now through Dec. 22 during mall hours, gift wrapping services by various non-profit organizations will be available at center court by donation. All proceeds go directly to the nonprofit organization.