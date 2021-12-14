Maui Coronavirus Updates

COVID-19 testing programs in Maui County have been recognized by the National Association of Counties with an award the highlights innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents. PC: County of Maui.

The County of Maui’s free COVID-19 testing schedule will be modified for the holiday season, except in Kīhei. Testing sites will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas holiday and Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, for New Year’s Day. After Jan. 2, 2022, free testing will resume the normal schedule (Monday/Saturday in Lahaina, Tuesday/Thursday in Kīhei, and Wednesday/Saturday in Kahului).

“I encourage folks to be tested before holiday gatherings,” said Mayor Michael Victorino. “Early information on the Omicron variant suggests it spreads rapidly, but with milder severity. Public health officials are predicting it will become Hawaiʻi’s dominant strain sometime in January, so spread by asymptomatic and breakthrough cases remains a concern. Please protect yourself and others by taking a free COVID-19 test.”

Minit Medical modified holiday testing schedule for Maui Island:

Central Maui:

Wednesday as usual and Friday, (Dec. 24 & Dec. 31), 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Kahului Testing Trailer, 348 Lehuakona St., Kahului

South Maui:           

(unchanged) Tuesday & Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Kīhei Testing Trailer – 1280 S Kīhei Rd., Kīhei 

West Maui:           

Sun, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, and Monday, as usual, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lahaina Testing Trailer, Lahaina Convention Center 
1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina

Upcountry Maui:    

Fridays, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center
91 Pukalani St., Pukalani

Appointments are mandatory. Book online at https://www.minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19 or phone 808-667-6161. Testing is open to anyone at no charge.

Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi residents may register for free testing provided by the Department of Health by booking online at https://alohaclear.com/

