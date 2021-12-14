Photo Courtesy: Farm Produce Purchase Program

The deadline is Dec. 15 for Maui County small farmers to apply for the Agricultural Micro Grant Program 2.0, which offers up to $25,000 in grants and is administered by Maui Economic Opportunity.

The $1.5 million Maui County-funded program is open to operating farms on less than 12 acres possessing a county business or state general excise license as of July 1, 2021.

Applications are available online at www.meoinc.org.

Farm qualifications include:

Operating farms throughout Maui County (crops, livestock, poultry and products).

Holding a GET License to conduct business in Hawaiʻi as of July 1, 2020.

Providing a copy of an IRS Schedule F form filed for 2019.

Being Maui County residents for a minimum of one year prior to date of application.

Preference will be given to women and Native Hawaiians. The grants may be used to directly impact the availability of locally-grown produce, livestock and poultry and other related products.

Grant money can be used for:

Farming equipment and machinery.

Processing and storage equipment.

Farm infrastructure, expansion and upgrades.

Inventory and supplies.

Packaging and packaging materials.

Technology equipment.

As with all assistance provided through MEO, funds are not distributed directly to the applicant. Payment will be made to the vendors providing the service, product or equipment to achieve the program goals and objectives.

Farmers receiving grants must provide a report 90 days after receipt of grant, documenting goals and objectives were met.