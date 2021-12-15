Maui News
COVID-19 Mission Ending for 500 Hawaiʻi National Guardsmen
December 15, 2021, 4:40 AM HST
The COVID-19 mission for some 500 Hawai‘i National Guardsmen will end on Friday.
A special Mahalo Ceremony is planned as the troops start to out-process this week.
About 100 Soldiers and Airmen will remain on orders until mid-March, supporting: the Department of Health with COVID mapping; and the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations with unemployment site assistance, a small Safe Travels team, and admin support for the neighbor islands.
Some administrative support and command elements will also continue on O‘ahu.
The ceremony will be held on Friday afternoon at Kalaeloa.
