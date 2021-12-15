Administrative Supervisor Zina Andrade received the Cookie Chong Kee Memorial Award for her 33 years of service at Maui Family Support Services during the nonprofit’s virtual celebration.

Despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit Maui Family Support Services helped 4,457 people in FY 2021 through early childhood development, promoting healthy family functioning, and preventing child abuse and neglect.

On Dec. 14, Maui Family Support Services held its 41st year celebration virtually by honoring those who stood out this past year.

Board President Dr. Mike Kim said: “I am very thankful to the agency’s staff, administration, leadership, Board of Directors and community partners for the persistent hard work during a difficult year dealing with Covid-19.”

CEO Edel Baguio-Larena added: “2021 is another year of great resilience and flexibility among our dedicated staff members and volunteers.”

The following awards were presented during the celebration:

Zina Andrade, Administrative Supervisor, received the Cookie Chong Kee Memorial Award

Larae Balag, Director of Early Childhood Education, received the Team Member of the Year

The Finance Team received the Team of the Year

Ka’iulani Galon, Child & Youth Program Specialist with the Department of Health, received the Community Partner Award

Puna Ho’opi’i, Juvenile Parole/Community Liaison, received the Volunteer Award.

To see the celebration highlights, click here.