The Green. PC: courtesy

After 12 years in the spotlight celebrating global success, Hawaiʻi-born reggae band The Green welcomed their 6th studio album, Brand New Eyes, with new perspective and a greater appreciation for home.

Sheltered in place with their ʻohana throughout the pandemic, the band’s focus shifted from a thriving tour schedule on the road for months at a time to the quiet solitude of home.

The Green. Brand New Eyes.

This unexpected time at home prompted deep reflection for band members JP Kennedy, Caleb Keolanui, Ikaika Antone, Zion Thompson, Brad Watanabe and Jordan Espinoza.

Throughout the turbulence of 2020, the musicians found solace in music by reconnecting with their values, culture and families.

From prioritizing health and wellness to welcoming children, The Green experienced personal growth throughout the pandemic which is shared in Brand New Eyes.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The album is a reflection of new chapters and fresh perspectives for the band members as they evolve both lyrically and sonically.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In songs such as “Young Man” and “Coming Home,” they open up to audiences in new ways. With moving music videos to accompany their new sound, the band is eager to share the lessons they have learned and their hopes for the future.

Now with plans to get back to live performing in 2022, The Green announced a Brand New Eyes tour on the West Coast with special guest Keznamdi in February 2022.