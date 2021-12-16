The Coast Guard lent a ship from Oʻahu to assist in the search for the man missing off “Chang’s Beach.” PC: by Robert Raimo (12.16.21)

Update: 5 p.m. Dec. 16, 2021

Fire, Ocean Safety, and USCG personnel continued searching for the snorkeler first reported missing on Tuesday afternoon. As of 3 p.m. today, there are no new developments.

Maui Fire Department crews will continue searching until nightfall, and resume searing at first light on Friday morning.

The 62-year-old man from Wisconsin was reported missing at around 3:34 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.

Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from Coast Guard Station Maui stating they received a call from the snorkeler’s family who said he was overdue. The man was last seen rounding the point on the South end of “Chang’s Beach” off the Mākena Surf Resort at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The man was last seen wearing black shorts, no top, green and black fins, with a full-face snorkel mask. He is described as being 6-foot 2-inches and weighing between 195 to 215 pounds.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sector Honolulu command center at 808-842-2600.