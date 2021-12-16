Wailuku Bar Esters Fair Prospect is hosting a one-week “Miracle on Main Street” holiday takeover with portions of drink proceeds to benefit the nonprofit Love of the Sea.

Elves will commandeer Esters Fair Prospect, a bar in Wailuku, for one week of yuletide spirit from Dec. 18 through Christmas Eve for its “Miracle on Main Street” holiday takeover.

Esters’ regular menu offerings will be hibernating at the North Pole and replaced with a festive array of jolly libations, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Love of the Sea, a locally based non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring action towards the recovery and mitigation of ocean plastic.

Love of the Sea’s vision: a healthy ocean abundant with life and plastic free.

Cocktail lovers looking for a haven of holiday cheer will find delight in a special menu, rumored to be designed by Kris Kringle himself. Miracle on Main Street concoctions include the Bad Santa (scotch, vermouth, allspice), Yellow Snow (clarified banana daquiri on crushed ice) and Naughty or Nice? (can of cider + shot of fernet).

Esters Fair Prospect is at 2050 Main Street in Wailuku. Follow them on Instagram (@estersmaui) for more details.