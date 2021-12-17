PC: County of Maui (12.19.20)

The County of Maui hosts a Christmas Drive-Thru event at the Kalana O Maui Building this Saturday, Dec. 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The event features festivities in the County Building’s front parking lot. Mayor & Mrs. Victorino, County Council Chair Alice Lee and councilmembers and Maui County employee-elves will welcome Santa Claus.

There’ll also be holiday music, Christmas carolers, decorations, and a free treat bag.

Entry is by way of Waiale Road onto Kaohu Street. Motorists should then follow event signage and traffic controllers into the lower parking lot of the Kalana O Maui Building and exit onto Wells Street.