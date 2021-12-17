Maui Discussion
Maui Now Seeks Reader Input for Survey on Employment, Inflation, Real Estate and COVID
A
A
A
Maui Now is conducting a survey focused on understanding the opinions and attitudes of its readers about inflation, employment, real estate, and coronavirus.
The survey will run for seven days and can be completed here: https://survey.hubhawaii.com/s/y9p7b9a5v8w3c
Survey results will be announced on the last week of December 2021.
NOTE: This is not a scientific survey, the results only reflect the opinions of survey respondents.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1County Issues Stop Work Order for Construction of Large Home in Nāpili, Maui 2UPDATE: Search Continues for Missing Snorkeler in Mākena, Maui 3BREAKING: 30 Acres of East Maui Coastline Protected at Makaʻalae 4Upper Kula Residents & Businesses Advised to Boil Water Before Consumption 5UPDATE: Search Continues for Missing Snorkeler in Mākena 653-Year-Old Visitor Dies in Waters off Kā‘anapali, Maui