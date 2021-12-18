Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 18, 2021

December 18, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
6-8
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 09:07 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 01:06 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:49 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 07:37 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 03:09 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 09:44 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:36 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:49 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The northwest swell, currently producing north shore surf near the advisory level, will gradually decline this afternoon and may be briefly reinforced by an overlapping northwest swell on Sunday before fading on Monday and Tuesday. Another small northwest swell is possible mid week. 


Strengthening trade winds will produce increasing, short period seas over the next several days. This trade wind swell will become large and rough Monday into Wednesday and will be mixed with a short period north-northeast swell. During this time, surf along east facing shores may reach the advisory level. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




