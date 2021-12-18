Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 7-10 6-8 4-6 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 2-4 2-4 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:07 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 01:06 PM HST. Sunrise 6:57 AM HST. Sunset 5:49 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 07:37 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 03:09 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:44 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:36 PM HST. Sunrise 6:57 AM HST. Sunset 5:49 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The northwest swell, currently producing north shore surf near the advisory level, will gradually decline this afternoon and may be briefly reinforced by an overlapping northwest swell on Sunday before fading on Monday and Tuesday. Another small northwest swell is possible mid week.

Strengthening trade winds will produce increasing, short period seas over the next several days. This trade wind swell will become large and rough Monday into Wednesday and will be mixed with a short period north-northeast swell. During this time, surf along east facing shores may reach the advisory level.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.