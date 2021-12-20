Holly T.M. Shikada was named by Gov. David Ige to succeed Clare Connors at Hawaiʻi State Attorney General. Photo Courtesy: State of Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Gov. David Ige appointed Holly T.M. Shikada to succeed Clare Connors as Attorney General of the State of Hawaiʻi. Her appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

Connors was confirmed as the US Attorney for the District of Hawaiʻi on Dec. 7 by the United States Senate. Her resignation as State Attorney General took effect Dec. 10.

Shikada has been serving as the first deputy since March of this year. She is a 30-year veteran with the Department of the Attorney General, having served 18 years as the supervising deputy attorney general for the Education Division.

She previously led a unit within the department focused on ensuring compliance with a class-action settlement known as the Felix Consent Decree. Shikada also served in the department’s Family Law Division and started her legal career in private practice with the Fujiyama Duffy & Fujiyama law firm.

“Holly’s experience and expertise allow her to step into this important role without missing a beat, whether it’s representing the state in court cases, leading investigations, providing advice on legal matters, or carrying out other functions as the state’s chief legal and law enforcement officer,” Gov. Ige said.

“It is my honor to continue my service to the State of Hawaiʻi as the Attorney General and I am thankful to Governor Ige for entrusting me with this amazing opportunity and responsibility,” Shikada said. “I have the pleasure of working with some of the best and brightest attorneys in the state and look forward to championing their efforts to make Hawaiʻi a better place. I would also like to congratulate Clare and wish her the best in her new role as U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaiʻi. I know that our friendship will translate into a great partnership between the Department of the Attorney General and the Department of Justice.”

Shikada earned a B.A. in accounting at the University of Hawai‘i, Manoa, and her law degree from the William S. Richardson School of Law.

Gov. Ige expressed his deep appreciation to Connors for her outstanding leadership: “I wish Clare all the best as she continues her public service in her new capacity. I know that we’ll continue to work together on behalf of the people of the State of Hawaiʻi.”