Kai Lenny Fundraising Event for Pā‘ia Youth & Cultural Center
Legendary waterman, Kai Lenny of Maui, will be on hand for a special book signing event, as a fundraiser for the Pāʻia Youth & Cultural Center.
Lenny will be signing his book “Big Wave Surfer,” with 100% of sales going to the PYCC to support youth life-skills programs and ocean sports.
Lenny will personalize and signing books in person on Thursday, Dec. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Sculpture Courtyard fronting Maui Cyclery, at 99 Hāna Highway in Pāʻia.
Each book sells for $100. *Cash and Paypal, QR payments are accepted.
