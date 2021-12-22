Maui County hotels led the state in November 2021 with average daily rate of $531, revenue per available room at $347 and occupancy at 65%, according to the latest Hawaiʻi Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

Maui Countyʻs average daily rate (ADR) for November 2021 was 47% higher than in pre-pandemic November 2019, which was months before COVID-19 led to statewide shutdowns.

Maui Countyʻs revenue per available room (RevPAR) for November 2021 also surpassed the levels two years earlier, by 28%. However, occupancy was down 9.8 percentage points for the same time period.

Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea had RevPAR of $492 (+6% vs. 2019), with ADR at $773 (+40% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 64%(-21 percentage points vs. 2019).

The Lahaina/Kaanapali/Kapalua region had RevPAR of $290 (+35% vs. 2019), ADR at $439 +47% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 66% (-6 percentage points vs. 2019).

For November 2021, Hawaiʻi hotels statewide had RevPAR of $199 (-3.8% vs. 2019), ADR at $333 (+28% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 60% (-19.4 percentage points).

“While Hawaiʻi’s hotel sector statewide continues to show positive signs of recovery on the leisure travel side, there is still much work to do as the industry focuses on returning to pre-pandemic RevPAR and ADR levels,” HTA president and CEO John De Fries said about the statewide outlook. “It is encouraging to see strong demand and growing average daily rates continuing near the end of the year. This signals Hawaiʻi is on the right path. However, with the Omicron variant cases continuing to rise around the world, the timing for a full recovery remains uncertain.”

The report’s findings utilized data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands. For November, the survey included 145 properties representing 46,602 rooms, or 86% of operating lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands, including those offering full service, limited service and condominium hotels. Vacation rental and timeshare properties were not included in this survey.

In November 2021, passengers arriving from out-of-state could bypass the State’s mandatory 10-day self-quarantine if they were fully vaccinated in the United States or with a valid negative COVID-19 NAAT test result from a Trusted Testing Partner prior to their departure through Hawai‘i’s Safe Travels program.

In November, 2021, Hawaiʻi hotel room revenues statewide rose to $322.4 million (-3.3% vs. 2019). A total of 969,100 room nights (-24.1% vs. 2019) were booked and room supply was more than 1.6 million room nights (+0.5% vs. 2019). Many properties closed or reduced operations starting in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neighboring island statistics:

Big Island: RevPAR at $249 (+35% vs. 2019), ADR at $354 (+45% vs. 2019) and occupancy at 70% (-5.4 percentage points vs. 2019).

RevPAR at $249 (+35% vs. 2019), ADR at $354 (+45% vs. 2019) and occupancy at 70% (-5.4 percentage points vs. 2019). Kauaʻi: RevPAR of $235 (+27% vs. 2019), ADR at $329 (+33% vs. 2019) and occupancy at 72% (-3.3 percentage points vs. 2019).

RevPAR of $235 (+27% vs. 2019), ADR at $329 (+33% vs. 2019) and occupancy at 72% (-3.3 percentage points vs. 2019). Oʻahu: RevPAR of $120 (-36% vs. 2019), ADR at $225 (-1.4% vs. 2019) and occupancy at 54% (-28.6 percentage points vs. 2019).

Tables of hotel performance statistics, including data presented in the report are available for viewing online at: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/research/infrastructure-research/