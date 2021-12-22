The County of Maui Department of Water Supply reports this morning that water sample testing has removed Naʻalae Road in Kula from the list of areas where a boil water advisory remains in effect. Residents of Naʻalae Road no longer need to boil water as a precaution against findings of trace amounts of E. coli in the Upper Kula water system.

However, the boil water advisory remains in effect for residents of Waipoli, Polipoli and Middle Roads, Kula Highway at Kēōkea, Thompson Road and ʻUlupalakua.

Affected residents should use bottled water or bring water for consumption to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation and showering until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

The Department of Water Supply reminds residents and businesses of Upper Kula that if they did not lose water service during the Dec. 5-6 storm, then their water has not been affected. If they lost water service and they reside on or near areas where E. coli/total coliform are present, then they should continue to boil water as a precaution.

Potable water tankers are currently located in the following areas: Fong Store, Ching Store, ʻUlupalakua Ranch Office, Kula Community Center, Rice Park, Silversword Condo (above Kula Lodge), Copp Road at Kula Highway and Bully’s Burgers.

As the process of flushing waterlines and taking water samples for testing continues, it is important to remember that it takes about 24 hours to get test results.

The Department of Water Supply will update customers daily via the department’s website at https://www.mauicounty.gov/126/Department-of-Water-Supply as the results of water sample testing are available. The department will inform customers when tests show no bacteria and boiling is no longer needed.

For more information, please contact Adam Mundy at 808-270-8046. The department’s 24-hour service line is also available at 808-270-7633 for water service problems. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the US EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791. For more information on the EPA and Safe Drinking Water Act, visit epa.gov/sdwa.