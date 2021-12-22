Maui News

Maui Flood Advisory canceled at 10:15 a.m., Flooding at multiple Kahului intersections

December 22, 2021, 5:13 AM HST
* Updated December 22, 10:58 AM
13 Comments
Radar imagery (5 a.m. 12.22.21) PC: NOAA/NWS

Maui Flood Advisory Canceled as of 10:15 a.m.

Update: 10:17 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

The National Weather Service has canceled the Flood Advisory for Maui. The advisory was canceled at 10:15 a.m.

The NWS says weather radar shows that the heavy rain has diminished; therefore, the Flood Advisory has been canceled.

Traffic Advisory: Flooding at Multiple Kahului Intersections

Update: 5:29 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

Due to current weather conditions many intersections in Kahului are flooding.  Hāna/Hanakai, Hāna/Papa, Lalo/Alamaha, Main/Kaʻahumanu, Wākea/S Kamehameha, Hansen/Pūlehu.

County and state crews will be putting up signage.  Maui police report that no intersections have been closed yet.

Motorists on Hansen Road in Kahului this morning were also reporting flooding with deep water along portions of the road.

The NWS reminds the public to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Previous Post

Maui Flood Advisory Extended to 11 a.m.

Update: 7:47 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

The National Weather Service has extended a Flood Advisory until 11 a.m.

At 7:45 a.m., radar showed widespread moderate rainfall continuing over all of windward Maui, with some showers spreading to leeward areas. “Shower coverage upstream is gradually diminishing, and thus rainfall is expected to subside as the morning progresses,” according to the NWS forecast.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Paʻuwela, Huelo, Pāʻia, Keʻanae, Nāhiku, Wailuku, Waiehu, Waiheʻe, Kahakuloa, Kīpahulu and Hāna.

Maui Flood Advisory Until 8 a.m.

Update: 5:33 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

The National Weather Service has extended the Flood Advisory for Maui until 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.

At 5:30 a.m., radar showed widespread moderate to heavy rainfall over all of windward Maui, with some showers spreading to leeward areas. The NWS reports that shower coverage upstream is gradually diminishing, and rainfall is expected to subside after sunrise.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Paʻuwela, Huelo, Pāʻia, Keʻanae, Nāhiku, Wailuku, Waiehu, Waiheʻe, Kahakuloa, Kīpahulu and Hāna.

The advisory may need to be extended if heavy rain persists.

Maui Flood Advisory Until 6 a.m.
Posted: 5:04 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

A Flood Advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. for Maui.

At 5 a.m., radar showed widespread moderate to heavy rainfall over all of windward Maui, with some showers spreading to leeward areas. The National Weather Service says additional showers approaching from the east will ensure that rainfall persists through at least sunrise.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Paʻuwela, Huelo, Pāʻia, Keʻanae, Nāhiku, Wailuku, Waiehu, Waiheʻe, Kahakuloa, Kīpahulu and Hāna.

Comments

