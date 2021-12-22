Maui News

New workforce homes in Kīhei now taking applications starting at $390,000

December 22, 2021, 10:52 AM HST
* Updated December 22, 11:04 AM
7 Comments
Hale Kaiola project renderings. PC: Alaula Real Estate / alaularealestade.com

Alaula Builders today announced a lottery for their new Hale Kaiola workforce housing community in Kīhei, set to take place on March 4, 2022.

The lottery will determine which successful applicants will secure one of the new housing units at Hale Kaiola, a sustainable workforce housing development slated to begin construction next month.

Interested homebuyers can visit alaula.org to start an application. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2022.

Eligible applicants must be a resident of Maui County and meet all other criteria set forth by the County’s workforce housing ordinance. All applicants must secure pre-qualification from a mortgage lender of their choice and complete a first-time homebuyer’s education course to qualify.

Alaula Builders has partnered with Hawaiian Community Assets, a longstanding community resource for first-time homebuyers, to assist kamaʻāina applicants in securing their spot in the February lottery. Furthermore, Hawaiian Community Assets can also assist applicants with several financial aid programs and other resources specifically geared towards first-time homebuyers.

Hale Kaiola is Maui’s first neighborhood processed under the 2.97 incentive program and is currently finalizing the permitting process and is set to break ground in January of 2022.

The infilled neighborhood will consist of 100% owner occupied workforce housing units exclusively for local residents and all created with sustainable design and construction. The development itself will consist of 40 duplexes across three acres of land, with two and three bedroom configurations ranging from 730 to 1,240 total square feet.

Alaula Builders is also working towards the development of two additional workforce communities for the citizens of Maui: Hale Waipuilani in central Kīhei and Kuikahi Village in Wailuku.

Hale Kaiola Timeline. PC: Alaula Builders
